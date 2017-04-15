﻿Erykah Badu Shares Coupled-Up Instavideo Of Her “Forf” Love

Erykah Badu Says She’s Found Love For The “Forf” Time

Erykah Badu made fun of her past and gave props to her lover on instagram this week. The hazel-eyed singer has a reputation of snatching the souls of rappers and making babies. None of those romances have lasted longterm. Well, she isn’t worried about what people think about her past, she’s found love for the “forf” time she says.

Erykah writes:

Invitation @iamcarljones I got a second I mean third I mean forf time at LUV!

‘The Unicorn” Badu shows off what appears to be matching necklaces worn by the couple. She matches them together as sweet music plays in the background. Sigh, there’s hope for us all! Congratulations Miss. Badu.