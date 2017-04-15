Hmmm: Las Vegas Approves Installation Of Syringe Vending Machines To Combat Opioid Addiction

Las Vegas To Install Syringe Vending Machines To Fight HIV/Opioid Addiction

The government damn sure wasn’t thinking about taking these advanced measures when brothas and sistas were hooked on heroin and crack, but we digress.

According to NBCNews Las Vegas aka “Sin City” has approved a program that will install syringe vending machines in order to help fight opioid addiction and HIV.

But you can’t just be any ol’ geeker off the street, you gotta join the program called Trac-B Exchange.

“This is a harm reduction approach,” said Chelsi Cheatom, program manager for Trac-B Exchange, in an interview with NBC Las Vegas affiliate KSNV. “People are already exchanging in these behaviors, and anytime someone’s engaging in a behavior that could cause them some potential health side effects, we want to encourage them to reduce their risk of harm.”

Hopefully, for the sake of the addicts, this program works. But it looks like it could left in a million different ways. Godspeed.

