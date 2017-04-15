4 Your Eyez Only: Peep The Trailer For J. Cole’s New HBO Special [Video]

‘J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only’ Trailer Lets You In On His Conversational Tour Of America

Light-skinned Jermaine will be front-and-center on HBO primetime tonight as his titular film 4 Your Eyez Only hits the air.

The short takes viewers on an adventure across the American midwest and southern region talking to folks about race, politics, white supremacy and Blackness.

Check out the trailer below.

If you wanna watch, make sure you’re locked into HBO at 10pm.

