Suns Out, Buns Out: Karrueche Flaunts Her Tanned Tush On Miami Beach

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3

15 APRIL 2017 Karrueche Tran enjoys relaxing on the beach with her friends in a tan bikini. The actress leafs through a script titled "Claws" and seems to be a TV script as it also indicates it has episodes. The script is directed by 'Mozart in the Jungle' director Tricia Brock and written by Leila Gerstein who has written scripts for 'Gossip Girl' 'The OC' and 'Hart of Dixie'. Pictured: Karrueche Tran OHPIX/SplashNews

Cakes: ‘Kini Klad Karrueche Kicks Back On Miami Beach

Not EVERYBODY went to Coachella this weekend. Karrueche was photographed flossing her bangin’ bawwwwwdy in Miami instead. The model turned actress worked on getting even more bronzed on the beach while reading a “Claws” script. Make sure y’all peep the yellow nails. She’s definitely looking the part riiiiiight?

Skipped Coachella this year, but I guess Miami will do 🤷🏽‍♀️😜

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

Rooch posted a few shots for the ‘gram too.

15 APRIL 2017 Karrueche Tran enjoys relaxing on the beach with her friends in a tan bikini. The actress leafs through a script titled "Claws" and seems to be a TV script as it also indicates it has episodes. The script is directed by 'Mozart in the Jungle' director Tricia Brock and written by Leila Gerstein who has written scripts for 'Gossip Girl' 'The OC' and 'Hart of Dixie'. Pictured: Karrueche Tran OHPIX/SplashNews

Had to give y’all the rearview… It’s gotta be hot with them sleeves though. What’s up with that?

Hit the flip for more.

Instagram/SplashNews

Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

Told yo' ass

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Bangers, Bikini Body, Cakes

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus