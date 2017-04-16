Suns Out, Buns Out: Karrueche Flaunts Her Tanned Tush On Miami Beach

Cakes: ‘Kini Klad Karrueche Kicks Back On Miami Beach

Not EVERYBODY went to Coachella this weekend. Karrueche was photographed flossing her bangin’ bawwwwwdy in Miami instead. The model turned actress worked on getting even more bronzed on the beach while reading a “Claws” script. Make sure y’all peep the yellow nails. She’s definitely looking the part riiiiiight?

Skipped Coachella this year, but I guess Miami will do 🤷🏽‍♀️😜 A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Rooch posted a few shots for the ‘gram too.

Had to give y’all the rearview… It’s gotta be hot with them sleeves though. What’s up with that?

Hit the flip for more.

Instagram/SplashNews