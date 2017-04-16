Shaq Pays For Funeral For Atlanta Teen Who Accidentally Killed Himself On IG Live

Shaquille O’Neal Pays For Malachi Hemphill’s Funeral

Shaq is doing some good in the hood and helping a grieving Atlanta family. As previously reported 13-year-old Malachi Hemphill accidentally took his own life on Instagram Live while playing with a gun.

And now as his family prepares to bury him, his funeral costs are being handled by the NBA great.

According to Shaq he felt moved to act after hearing the tragic story.

“No mother should have to go through this,” wrote Shaq in a statement. “I can only imagine the pain that she and all of Malachi’s family must be feeling. I just wanted to do what I could to help them at such a terrible time.”

Nicely done Shaq.

The baller’s known for quietly doing charitable acts.

The AJC reports that last year Shaq and Dikembe Mutombo helped Jimmy James Brown, a 6-foot-11-inch, 275-pound man, was living near an auto parts store who struggled to find clothes and shoes that fit.

Image via Instagram/Facebook