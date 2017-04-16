New Couple??? Sassy Baller Odell Beckham Hangs With Amber Rose At Neon Carnival

Amber Rose Spotted Grinning Ear To Ear While Hanging With Odell Beckham At Coachella

It’s good to see a smile on Muva’s face! Amber Rose was photographed grinning ear to ear at Neon Carnival late Day 2 of Coachella as she walked alongside Giants baller Odell Beckham Jr..

Meanwhile OBJ looked pretty mortified when he realized paps caught him out with Amb. Yikes! Good thing she’s done dating athletes riiiiight?

We had a feeling that policy wasn’t going to last. Amber and OBJ weren’t the only big names at Neon Carnival. Miguel brought his bangin’ fianceé Nazanin Mandi and Odell’s boyfriend BFF Drake was also seen on the scene.

Drake looks pretty OVO-Over it. We see you in the cut too Chubbs.

Hit the flip for more photos from the party, and don’t forget to caption OBJ’s priceless reaction to the paps!

SplashNews/Instagram