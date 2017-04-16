New Couple??? Sassy Baller Odell Beckham Hangs With Amber Rose At Neon Carnival

Amber Rose and Odell Beckham Jr. at Neon Carnival Coachella in Los Angeles, California. SplashNews

Amber Rose Spotted Grinning Ear To Ear While Hanging With Odell Beckham At Coachella

It’s good to see a smile on Muva’s face! Amber Rose was photographed grinning ear to ear at Neon Carnival late Day 2 of Coachella as she walked alongside Giants baller Odell Beckham Jr..

Amber Rose and Odell Beckham Jr. at Neon Carnival Coachella in Los Angeles, California. SplashNews

Meanwhile OBJ looked pretty mortified when he realized paps caught him out with Amb. Yikes! Good thing she’s done dating athletes riiiiight?

We had a feeling that policy wasn’t going to last. Amber and OBJ weren’t the only big names at Neon Carnival. Miguel brought his bangin’ fianceé Nazanin Mandi and Odell’s boyfriend BFF Drake was also seen on the scene.

Drake Neon Carnival Coachella SplashNews

Drake looks pretty OVO-Over it. We see you in the cut too Chubbs.

Hit the flip for more photos from the party, and don’t forget to caption OBJ’s priceless reaction to the paps!

SplashNews/Instagram

#AmberRose x #OdellBeckhamJr at #Coachella

A post shared by Celebritea Entertainment News (@thacelebriteaofficial) on

These are the photos that are causing the biggest stir though.

@obj and @amberrose soak up attention at Coachella🎡 #odellbeckhamjr #amberrose

A post shared by ⚡️Fashion, Fame and Facts⚡️ (@celebrity_vice) on

Miguel and his fiance Nazanin Mandi at Neon Carnival in Coachella, California. SplashNews

How cute are they?

Miguel and his fiance Nazanin Mandi at Neon Carnival in Coachella, California. SplashNews

Thx @nylonmag 😜

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Amber posted a few photos from Coachella as well. Cute right?

Hoechella #shifttocoachella 😍

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

