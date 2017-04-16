RHOA: Kandi Is Shading Someone Ahead Of Tonight’s ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Reunion



Shade files…

Kandi Burruss Blasts RHOA Cast Member Ahead Of Reunion

Kandi Burruss is sending out a not so subtle message to someone ahead of part 1 of the RHOA reunion. As previously reported rumors are swirling that Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams’ Frick & Frack friendship is over after some explosive news about Phaedra is shared.

The trailer also showed Kandi facing off with the two ladies over those insane drugging sex dungeon allegations.

Now Kandi’s got a message for one of her cast members; “F** you.”

“Mood when you’re happy but somebody just wanna hate for no reason… 😂😂😂 Just Kill em with a smile!” Kandi captioned a RHOA reunion photo of herself holding up her middle finger.

The post has since been praised by NeNe Leakes who said she’s “been waiting on this Kandi.”

NeNe Said 'Issa Bout Damn Time' 😩😂😂 #RHOAReunion #RHOA #KandiBurruss #NeNeLeakes A post shared by Real Housewives Of Atlanta 🍑 (@realhousewivesatlanta) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

BLOOOOP!

Watch the explosive trailer below.

The four-part “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion kicks off today Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Hit the flip to see what else you can expect from the reunion.

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Mark Hill/Bravo