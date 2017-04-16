#RHOA: Kandi Is Shading Someone Ahead Of Tonight’s ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Reunion
Kandi Burruss Blasts RHOA Cast Member Ahead Of Reunion
Kandi Burruss is sending out a not so subtle message to someone ahead of part 1 of the RHOA reunion. As previously reported rumors are swirling that Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams’ Frick & Frack friendship is over after some explosive news about Phaedra is shared.
The trailer also showed Kandi facing off with the two ladies over those insane drugging sex dungeon allegations.
Now Kandi’s got a message for one of her cast members; “F** you.”
“Mood when you’re happy but somebody just wanna hate for no reason… 😂😂😂 Just Kill em with a smile!” Kandi captioned a RHOA reunion photo of herself holding up her middle finger.
The post has since been praised by NeNe Leakes who said she’s “been waiting on this Kandi.”
BLOOOOP!
Watch the explosive trailer below.
The four-part “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion kicks off today Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
Real Housewives of Atlanta, Mark Hill/Bravo
According to Sheree and Andy Cohen, the reunion really will be”jaw-dropping.”
Sheree:
“Well, first of all, no one ever enjoys a reunion. I mean you got the shakes. You’re nervous. It’s not fun cause you already know what’s about to go down. When I tell you none of us could have ever imagined or fathomed what goes down during this reunion, I mean it is just epic,” she said. “It is just jaw-dropping. It’s sad.”
Andy:
“It’s funny and it takes a very surprising turn,” he shared of that reunion. “Well it’s a twist that it’s gonna throw a bomb throughout the entire group of women. The group of women will never be the same.”
Sheree also encouraged castmates to forgive each other.
Hmmmm, Frick & Frack???
“I would hope that they can heal. And I know some things are just not mendable. I know some of the relationships are just broken and will not be able to be fixed. But the others that are possible I would say just to try. Life is short. I do know life is short and sometimes you have to forgive and forget — but everyone can’t do that.”