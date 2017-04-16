All Grown Up: Reginae Carter Stuns At Her Senior Prom In Beyoncé Inspired Gown

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5


All grown up…

Reginae Carter’s Senior Prom Photos

Lil Wayne’s oldest recently showed off a classy look for her senior prom. Reginae Carter attended her prom in Atlanta this weekend while looking like a doppelganger for her mother Toya Wright.

My everything ❤️

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

Reginae wore a “bling, bling” Beyonce inspired look…

Mood Tomorrow for Prom 🤗

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

that was carefully crafted by International designer Yousef Aljasmi.

🎶Everytime I come around ya city .. bling, bling. 💎

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

Her mom’s been proudly posting Nae’s prom photos on her page and including details on her look.

Happy prom Reginae!

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

Last year this is how the teen showed up to her junior prom:

She came … She slayed .. They mad 😏

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

In addition to prom, Reginae is preparing for her debut on WE TV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.” She’ll be joined by T.I. and Tiny’s daughter Zonnique, Jermaine Dupri’s daughter Shaniah Mauldin, Waka Flocka’s brother Brandon Barnes and DJ Hurricane’s daughter Ayana Fite.

More of Reginae Carter’s classy 2017 prom photos on the flip.

Diamonds doin' the Chris Breezy! 💎💎#highdemand #prom2017 Styled by: #noigjeremy

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

My brother 💙

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

My baby on the way to her senior prom. #issaslay #prom2017

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

Shining shining shining shining yeahhhh✨

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

