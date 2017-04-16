All Grown Up: Reginae Carter Stuns At Her Senior Prom In Beyoncé Inspired Gown
Reginae Carter’s Senior Prom Photos
Lil Wayne’s oldest recently showed off a classy look for her senior prom. Reginae Carter attended her prom in Atlanta this weekend while looking like a doppelganger for her mother Toya Wright.
Reginae wore a “bling, bling” Beyonce inspired look…
that was carefully crafted by International designer Yousef Aljasmi.
Her mom’s been proudly posting Nae’s prom photos on her page and including details on her look.
Happy prom Reginae!
Last year this is how the teen showed up to her junior prom:
In addition to prom, Reginae is preparing for her debut on WE TV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.” She’ll be joined by T.I. and Tiny’s daughter Zonnique, Jermaine Dupri’s daughter Shaniah Mauldin, Waka Flocka’s brother Brandon Barnes and DJ Hurricane’s daughter Ayana Fite.
More of Reginae Carter’s classy 2017 prom photos on the flip.