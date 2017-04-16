All Grown Up: Reginae Carter Stuns At Her Senior Prom In Beyoncé Inspired Gown



All grown up…

Reginae Carter’s Senior Prom Photos

Lil Wayne’s oldest recently showed off a classy look for her senior prom. Reginae Carter attended her prom in Atlanta this weekend while looking like a doppelganger for her mother Toya Wright.

My everything ❤️ A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Reginae wore a “bling, bling” Beyonce inspired look…

Mood Tomorrow for Prom 🤗 A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Apr 14, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

that was carefully crafted by International designer Yousef Aljasmi.

🎶Everytime I come around ya city .. bling, bling. 💎 A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

Her mom’s been proudly posting Nae’s prom photos on her page and including details on her look.

Happy prom Reginae!

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Last year this is how the teen showed up to her junior prom:

She came … She slayed .. They mad 😏 A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Apr 22, 2016 at 7:52pm PDT

In addition to prom, Reginae is preparing for her debut on WE TV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.” She’ll be joined by T.I. and Tiny’s daughter Zonnique, Jermaine Dupri’s daughter Shaniah Mauldin, Waka Flocka’s brother Brandon Barnes and DJ Hurricane’s daughter Ayana Fite.

More of Reginae Carter’s classy 2017 prom photos on the flip.