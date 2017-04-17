Manhunt Underway For Cleveland Man Who Broadcast Killing On Facebook Live

Jesus take the wheel…

Steve Stephens On The Run For Facebook Live Killing

A manhunt is still underway for a man who police say committed murder on Facebook Live. Steve Stephens is on the run for the murder of Robert Godwin, Sr., 74, and for bragging about the other alleged homicides he committed.

According to NBC, Stephens is considered armed and dangerous and there have been no sightings of him since the killing at 2 p.m.

Earlier, students at Cleveland State University were warned to take shelter or stay away from the school amid reports that he was coming to the campus.

That report is as of yet unfounded.

Stephens true intentions are unknown, but authorities report that his Facebook page said he “lost everything” to gambling and he wanted to speak to his mother and another woman, believed to be his ex-girlfriend.

“I killed 15 today because of [woman’s name],” wrote Stephens on Facebook who also called his crimes the “Easter slaughter.”

NBC reports that Stephens worked for Beech Brook, a children’s mental health center. In a statement, a center spokesperson said: “We are shocked and horrified. We are just horrified for the victim and potential victims.”

A description of his car has been released.

https://twitter.com/CLEpolice/status/

This story is still developing…