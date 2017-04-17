Mary J. Blige Said She Was Hacked Into Slandering Her Ex Husband And No One Believes Her

Mary J. Blige Claims She Was Hacked

Mary J. Blige’s twitter page was all the talk over the Easter weekend. First, the page had a not-so-flattering comment about Blige’s ex-husband Kendu, that everyone was talking about. Then the Queen of R&B backtracked, blaming hacking.

Or course, when this happens, people generally don’t believe when celebrities say they got hacked. So Twitter went crazy on Kendu and gave Mary the side eye. All in a good holiday weekend, folks.