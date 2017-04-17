Bae Of The Day: Why Juju Is The Girl Of Cam’Ron’s Dreams
Juju Made Cam’Ron Lucky
Rap is full of great relationships these days, believe it or not. And one of those wonderful relationships is Cam’Ron and his bae Juju. They’re one of those rare reality show couples that seem real as hell to boot. So what kind of woman can keep the pink pimp faithful and happy? Well, we have some thoughts.
Take a look at Juju and that real real Hip-Hop love.
I’m dedicating the day to celebrate ME! The birth of Me! The person I have grown to be and the person I will become! This past year has been meaningful in so many ways. I'm eternally grateful for the gift of life and all of it's Blessings. . There two Special days in a person's life, the day we are Born & the day we discover Why. I will continue to strive to conquer my purpose! Happy Birthday To Me. 🎈 . . Happy Bday to all who share the same Birthday with Me! It's a special time to celebrate the gift You are to the world. . Photographer: @mrsrobinv Hair: @candyjewelshair (Luxury Malaysian) Makeup & hair: @BelleLite_beauty Earrings & Tiara: @_stylemeluxe_ Dress: @vindictive_by_d_anthony . . . . #JuDay #aries #3/21 #birthdayGirl #julietC #chocolateCuban #celebratelife
Continue Slideshow
Workout complete ✔️ . . . Trying to get that "V" cut 😬💪🏾 . @shopbellabody Vanity Band ✔️ . Use code "TeamJuju" for special discount . It's only been 2 weeks & I can already see I'm getting slimmer. The official start date for my #juju60daychallenge is March 7th😬💪🏾 #legoo . #juju60daychallenge #shopbellabody #teamJuju #jujuFine #thickFit #killaJuju #chocolateCuban #melanin