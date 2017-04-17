Poor Thang: 15-Year-Old Blanket Jackson Left To Raise Himself In Calabasas Mansion

Blanket Jackson Living Alone In 7 Bedroom Calabasas Mansion

This is super sad. While Paris Jackson is out here flourishing, little brother Blanket (who goes by Bigi) is pretty much being neglected and living mostly alone in the family’s 7 bedroom Calabasas mansion. Paris has been expressing concern, but insiders say the situation is even worse than has already been reported.

According to Page Six reports:

“If you want to find Bigi, all you have to do is look around the house, find an empty room or an unoccupied corner and there you will find him, off on his own,” said a source, who has worked with the Jackson family for nearly three decades. “This poor kid, he fends for himself . . . There’s no one to make sure he’s even eating right,” the source said. “If you call a bowl of cereal or a Snickers bar a meal, then I guess he’s OK.”

That’s just wrong! The kid needs to be getting meals at the very least. Somebody needs to teach Blanket how to use UberEats or Seamless…

You guys will likely recall that Katherine Jackson, Blanket’s grandmother, was named his legal co-guardian. But the source says she hasn’t seen him in over three months and hasn’t even spoken to him by phone.

“Katherine went to London to be with Janet [a new mother who’s going through a divorce] and she’s been dealing with her own issues, plus she’s 86 years old and when she’s there it’s simply in . . . name only,” the source said.

According to Page Six, Bigi is a freshman at the Buckley School in Sherman Oaks. He attends classes at the private school during the day, then heads to practice martial arts for two hours after school before playing video games like ‘Assassin’s Creed,’ ‘Dragon Quest Heroes,’ and ‘Lego Worlds’ online with complete strangers.

Mind you, Bigi isn’t completely alone — if you include the part-time chef, three housekeepers and a five person security team — but big sis Paris lives about 11 miles away in Encino at the family’s Hayvenhurst estate. 20-year-old Prince Michael spends most of his time at Loyola Marymount Universty in West LA. He also has a production company called “King’s Son Productions.” So yeah — that’s not much company for Blanket, but at least he’s living in luxury. The Calabasas crib where he’s living is valued at $10.5 million 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms.

“His sister is pursuing her career, his brother is pursuing his education and his career and Bigi is the forgotten one,” the source said.

Blanket was reportedly “only a little bit encouraged,” after Paris, a cousin and a few friends joined him Thursday for dinner at the house in Calabasas. She’s been upset with her aunts and uncles who she blames for keeping Grandma Katherine away, especially because she says he needs adult supervision.

T.J. Jackson, Blanket’s other court-appointed co-guardian, lives about 40 minutes away, and takes turns with his wife, Frances, to look in on the teen. The couple attend parent-teacher conferences but that’s about it, according to the source.

“He has to get security or someone else to go out and pick up some items that he needs for school projects. This kid is raising himself,” the source said. “One of the things that they should count their blessings on is that this is a smart child who does well in school,” the source said.

Bigi’s cousin Trent Jackson is living in a guest house at the same Calabasas mansion but he hasn’t been back in the main house since Katherine filed a restraining order against him and a motion asking he be removed.

YIKES! But a lot of this sounds like rich people problems! Pretty sure Bigi isn’t the only kid at the Buckley School whose parents are never around. He sounds like a good kid. Hopefully someone will step up soon. That doesn’t sound like a great environment for a kid who has already lost the only parent he’s ever known.

Getty Images/SplashNews