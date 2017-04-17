F**k This Guy: Charles Barkley Is “Uncomfortable” Seeing Isaiah Thomas Cry Over Sister, “Not A Good Look” [Video]

Charles Barkley Opens His Mouth To Say A Stupid Thing

Last night, Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas took the court from game 1 against the Chicago Bulls just hours after his little sister died in a horrific car accident.

Any decent human being would see it as perfectly reasonable that such a person might be emotionally distraught in that situation.

However, there are decent humans, terrible humans and then there’s Charles Barkley.

The ringless blabber-mouth offered this soulless take on Thomas’ emotional state during Inside The NBA last night:

Maybe the most disgusting thing to ever come out of Charles Barkley's mouth #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/GKMVTERFhJ — PinPoint Sports (@SportsPinPoint) April 16, 2017

“Uncomfortable”? BARKLEY is “uncomfortable”??? First off, we know that’s a lie because anyone with that much cushy back fat couldn’t possibly be in desperate search of comfort. But moreover, what the hell was Thomas supposed to do? Hit the Dougie to “Mask Off”???

Twitter made sure that Chuck got a proper dragging. Flip it over to check it out.

Image via WENN