KimYe And Their Kiddos Celebrate Easter And Guess Who Played The Bunny?

KimYe Kill Divorce Rumors With West Family Easter Photo

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put together a great Easter Day celebration for the kids. Kimmy Cakes posted this great family photo that seems to shatter all the rumors that the pair are bound for a divorce. North wore bunny ears in honor of the special occasion. Aren’t she and Sainty the cutest? Of course the whole family rocked neutrals.

Oh and in case you were thinking Ye was a reluctant participant in the festivities, it’s only right that we also share this photo of “DadYe” dressed up as the Easter bunny for the enjoyment of the West and Kardashian kids. Sweet right? It’s gotta be super hot in there! Do you think you could be convinced to do such a thing?

Hit the flip for a few more photos from the West’s Easter courtesy of Kimmy Cakes.

