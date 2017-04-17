Match. Set. Love. Serena Williams Shares A Coupled Up Shot With Alexis Ohanian

Swirl going strong…

Serena Williams Shares Booed Up Alexis Ohanian Photo

Serena Williams and her “really nice” Reddit founder fiancee are still going strong. The tennis legend recently shared a sweetly coupled up snap of herself and Alexis Ohanian booed up on the beach.

“My only regret is not pointing my toe,” she captioned a photo of her man cradling her in his arms.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

The two are pretty private about their love life so this rare display of affection is pretty sweet. Riiiight?

About a week video Alexis shared a video of them going shopping for bikes together.

🌮🔔 A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Apr 10, 2017 at 1:59am PDT

Sweet athletic love!

As previously reported Serena told the press that she loves her techie bae because he’s such a “nice person.”

“He’s incredibly — a really nice person,” she said. “I think he definitely treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see. Really, really nice to see.”

Good for her.

What do YOU think about Serena and Alexis???

