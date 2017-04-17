RHOP New Housewife Monique Samuels Is Sassily Shading Her Mother In Law

Are you watching RHOP???

Monique Samuels Shades Her Mother In Law

New housewife of Potomac Monique Samuels is stirring up drama this season, but not with her castmates. Monique who’s is a rapping, four-home owning, wife to Chris Samuels formerly of The Washington Redskins, was seen on Sunday’s episode facing off with her mother in law.

While at dinner, Mama Shirley Samuels called Monique a “heffer” and told Monique she should get a job before she has any more kids.

“You gotta get a job! You gotta get a job!” said Mama Samuels. “No I don’t,” said Monique. “He [Chris] did so good [in the NFL]. And the way Chris is so frugal, we’re good for the next 100 years to come.” “I need to get a job? I’m wifey,” she later says in her confessional. “Wifey ain’t going to get no job. We’re good.”

Bloop!

Monique is now shading her mother in law on social media.

If you gonna call someone a name… say it to their face 🙌🏾 #RHOP #motherinlawshade — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) April 17, 2017

Whooopp I done struck a nerve! Stay Tuned! #rhop #motherinlaw — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) April 17, 2017

Is it fair or foul to air out the mother of your husband on social media???

