Exclusive Vid: “LHHNY’s” Juju On Life With Camron, New Book & What Yandy Thinks

Reality Starlet Opens Up To BOSSIP

“Love & Hip Hop New York’s” Juju Castaneda said although she has no plans to walk down the aisle with her lover, Harlem rapper Cam’ron, they are in the best place they’ve been in years.

“The paper isn’t going change how much fun we’re having,” she said. “I’m with my best friend.”

The newly-minted author said her rapper beau is the type of man who would give her $10,000 to start a business instead of buying a handbag and said he’s her biggest supporter.

BOSSIP caught up to the reality starlet as she promoted her foray into the world of literature. Her new book “Secrets of a Jewel,” is a fictionalized account of stories she’s heard from her friends over the years as they tackled real-life issues.

Juju said she got her idea to write her book after doling out relationship advice on Instagram.

“It’s a juicy read, and we all love a juicy read, but it has a message at the end,” Juju told us.

Check out the video above.