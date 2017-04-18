Exclusive: Kirk Frost Dodging Paternity Suit Service From Alleged Baby Mama

Reality Star Accused Of Fathering Stripper’s Baby Son

Kirk Frost is apparently doing all he can not to move forward with the paternity suit involving the Atlanta stripper who said she gave birth to his baby son.

A process server who works for Frost’s alleged baby mama Jasmine Washington said that she tried to serve the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star almost a dozen times since January, but hasn’t been able to find him.

Washington sued Frost earlier this year to prove he was the father and force him to pay child support for the baby, Kannon Mekhi Washington. She said in court papers that she lived as Frost’s “kept woman,” receiving a living allowance and a car as part of their alleged clandestine relationship.

But Washington said he cut both her and the baby off once she ended the affair, and she has been unemployed since.

In order for the case to move forward, a process server has to officially serve Frost with Washington’s complaint – a move that she still hasn’t been able to do.

The process server, Michele Wonsey, said in an affidavit that although she tried to hand over the paperwork 10 times between Jan. 11 and March 3, Frost was nowhere to be found.

“I was unable to serve respondent,” Wonsey said in the court docs.

The situation is so dire that Washington had to go to court last week to figure out how to proceed despite her inability to serve Frost. A court employee told BOSSIP that it was unclear whether the judge would issue an order to force Frost to accept service or to appear in court.

At first, Frost pretended not to know Washington, but then admitted he’s slept with her, but denied he was the baby’s father.

We’ve reached out to Frost and Washington’s lawyer for comment.