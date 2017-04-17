Welp:﻿ Teen Mistakes Cop As Burglar, Shoots Him In Face ﻿

What a bizarre mistake.

Teen Shoots Cop In Face Through Front Door, He Thought Was Burglar

A Detroit cop was critically wounded by a a 19-year-old who had allegedly thought officers outside of his home were burglars. The unnamed teen had “feared for his safety” when he opened fire, according to the NY Post. Reportedly, the teen gunman in Detroit shot a cop’s face through a door. He believed the two officers outside his home were burglars after reporting a Sunday night break-in attempt, police said.

He had already called police three times believing his family’s home was the target of several break-in attempts on Sunday. The NY Post reports both officers were rushed to Sinai Grace Hospital. The shot cop — a two-year veteran of the force — remains in critical condition while the other is expected to be OK. The second officer has been with Detroit Police Department for at least 18 months.

Police have taken the teen, his 41 year-old mother and 14-year-old brother in custody over the incident.

WOW.