Celebrity Cribs: Take A Tour Of Ne-Yo’s New $1.9 Million Sherman Oaks Home [Photos]
- By Bossip Staff
Ne-Yo Is The Proud New Owner Of $1.9 Million California Home
Shaffer is living a sweet life. The singer-songwriter and his wife, Crystal Renay, recently cut the check for this cozy $1.9 million home.
According to Realtor there’s custom oak wood floors and a wine cellar encased in floor-to-ceiling glass doors in addition to 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms.
This place is cleaner than Ne-Yo’s fresh baldie.
Image via Realtor.com/WENN