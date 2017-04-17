Celebrity Cribs: Take A Tour Of Ne-Yo’s New $1.9 Million Sherman Oaks Home [Photos]

Ne-Yo Is The Proud New Owner Of $1.9 Million California Home

Shaffer is living a sweet life. The singer-songwriter and his wife, Crystal Renay, recently cut the check for this cozy $1.9 million home.

According to Realtor there’s custom oak wood floors and a wine cellar encased in floor-to-ceiling glass doors in addition to 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms.

This place is cleaner than Ne-Yo’s fresh baldie.

Image via Realtor.com/WENN