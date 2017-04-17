Jesus Take The Wheel: 8-Year-Old Girl Suspected Of Killing 1-Year-Old At Daycare 

Toddler Dies At Daycare, 8-Year-Old Suspected Of Killing Child By Accident

Muskegon, Michigan Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child at a daycare as a homicide ,and they suspect that an 8-year-old child is to blame. The toddler boy, Korey Brown was hen family said they he was not responsive when they went to pick him up Friday, April 14 according to ABC News 13 . CPR was performed by responding paramedics on the 1-year-old child but was not successful.

Police suspect that the young boy was being unsupervised and then an unidentified 8-year-old child, who also was at the home, possibly tried to help the 1 year old when he became upset. The Chief of police said police have learned Brown was crying about something when the other child stepped in to provide aid.

Brown’s mother, Bryanna Reasonover, previously told WZZM 13 she noticed bites and bruises on his face.

Police are still investigating the incident. So far they’ve identified 4 children being present when the incident happened. The daycare owner has a clean license, with no other incidents of neglect of abuse on her record. SMH, so sad.

ABC News 13 Still Shot