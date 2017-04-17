It’s A Wrap! La La And Carmelo Separate After 7 Years Of Marriage

It’s a wrap for now…

La La And Carmelo Anthony Separation

One of our favorite couples might be on the brink of a permanent split. La La and Carmelo Anthony have separated, this according to TMZ who spoke with a source close to the Anthonys.

La La reportedly moved out of their NYC home last week and has her own separate place.

According to the site, the stress of the current NBA season has put a strain on their marriage for several months. They’re reportedly still amicable and were spotted at their 10-year-old son Kyan’s basketball game this past weekend.



They also reportedly have no plans to uproot Kiyan from his friends and school.

Mind you there might still be hope for these two, so far they’re just separating and the divorce papers aren’t in yet. Hopefully, they can work it out!

They married in 2010 in that lavish NYC ceremony.

