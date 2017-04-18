Deliver The Bat, PLEASE: Atlanta Is Spiraling Into The Abyss & All Chill Is Gone

Atlanta is currently embroiled in the WORST 3-month stretch in city history and should probably be put in rice. No, seriously. Super Bowl collapse, major highway collapse, chemical spill, musty crusty dusty orgy, road rage shooting, heartbreaking hotel death and ANOTHER major highway shut down (I-20 West) that has ALL of ATL (and Twitter) SHOOK. And yes, diabolical supervillain 21 Savage is behind it all.

ATL Is Swerving Into Hell & Twitter Got Jokes

