West Coast Singer Garren Drops Gems On “Wrong Way” [VIDEO]

New Artist Garren Has A Great Message For Youth

There’s a new voice out of the West Coast that has definitely caught our attention. His name is Garren and we are loving the positive message in his music. Garren’s video for his single “Wrong Way” just dropped and we wanted to share the visuals as well as the great lyrics, which are all about him avoiding the gang banging lifestyle that kept his father in and out of jail for many years.

Garren recently sat his pops down for a conversation about how his absence affected him for years. It’s pretty much gone viral, but if you haven’t seen it yet, make sure to watch it below:

Follow Garren on social media:

IG: @garren

Twitter & Facebook: @GarrenOfficial

Photo Credit: Instagram