All Frauds: Nicki Minaj Kicks It With Remy Ma’s “Homegirl” Rah Ali

Nicki Minaj Posts Up With Remy Ma’s Friend Rah Ali

Looks like Remy’s info leak has been exposed…

It appears that after hooking her up with a surgeon and buddying up to her on Love & Hip Hop…Rah Ali has officially defected to the Barb side.

Nicki posted a petty pic of her chilling with her “good good sis” Rah Ali to celebrate the launch of her new shoe venture:

S/O to my good good sis @rah_ali for launching her brand new company @the_stiletto_group like a BOSS 👅~ @candiworld 👀💋🎀 bad btchs link up 😍😘♥️ A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 17, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

Which is interesting, seeing as how she made SPECIFIC reference to Rah and Remy’s friendship in her highly debated response to “shEther,” entitled no frauds.

Hmmm…so we guess we know for a fact who was spilling all of Remy’s beans to the Nicki when the isht hit the fan a few months back.

Instagram