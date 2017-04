Might be the coolest child ever A post shared by BΔHΔRI (@bahari) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Migos’ smallest fan turned up for Future’s show at Coachella on Sunday night and was arguably the crunkest member of the crowd…

Mood. [via @_alexander__nilsson] A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

He even got a chance to turn up with OBJ. This child won the festival at the tender age of 6 or 7…

Hopefully, he knows all his ABCs and 1st-grade math as well as he knows these Drake & Migos lyrics!

