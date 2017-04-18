True Or False? Is Drake Expecting A Mini Champagne Papi With THIS Dancer?

Model Claims Drake Fathered Her Unborn Baby

If history has taught us anything, it’s that Drake loves the ladies…particularly, ladies of certain professions and social media profiles.

As such, it was only a matter of time before the day came that one of these conquests popped up with paternity papers. Annnnnnd that day is today.

A “published model” and stripper/bartender with amply enhanced everything has come forward claiming that she is pregnant and Drizzy is the father. The woman, who goes by the name Layla Lace, has posted a series of screenshots and gynecological paperwork proving that her fetus with the 6 God is the real deal…and that Drake is suddenly radio silent when it comes to next steps.

Buckle up…she has a LOT to say about the situation…(don’t forget to swipe)…

So I guess still in this era this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant they stop answering they phone !!!! One lesson i have learned out of this whole situation is to never be so naive when a guy disrespect you !!! Like you dont even have to do nothing wrong to this man its really unbelievable how he will just feed you with lies and hurt you for NO reason.Once you forgive and accept it just know he @champagnepapi will continue to treat you like shit !!! i should of ran for the hills but no i felt for the “Good Guy” image that this ass hole portrayed to be.What a #Fraud I feel so stupid !!! I never told this man “No” I did everything he told me to do Smfh !!!! (((NEVER))) asked him for a dime !!! cause i got my own bread whatever he did for me he did it on his own !!! i had to remind my self that this man was once a “Actor” So why the hell did i fall for his bullsh*t !!! What make matters worse is that when you try to be private about shit and keep ya mouth shut nobody cares !!! its ashame that i even have to come out of my character !!! I hate that i gotta put my buisness out like this.But f*ck it people now a days only respect when your messy and ratchet !!! Smfh !!! F*CK YOU Drake !!! You and I know i was good to you !!! This is how you treat them dusty thirsty a** b*tches that be on ya d*ck !!!! Not the female that wasnt even checking for you !!! Just respect me thats all i ask for !!! (((RESPECT))) THE BULLSH*T WAS UN CALLED FOR !!! Smfh But dont worry ima make sure i make a field day out of your f*cking a** !!!

Well. She’s eloquent, that one. But if you thought she was done…come, on. OF COURSE she has more thoughts on the matter…

ALSO IMA MAKE THIS VERY CLEAR I NEVER CHECKED FOR THIS LIL 2 INCH DIRTY D*CK A** N*GGA !!! HIS LIEING A** SENT FOR ME !!! NEVER DID I THROW MY SELF AT HIM !!!! NEVER A GROUPIE !!!! NEVER DID I ASK FOR ANY OF THIS !!!! NO WE DIDNT MEET AT NO VIDEO SHOOT/STUDIO/CONCERT OR IN NO CLUB !!! THIS MAN MADE IT HIS BUIESNESS TO ASK TO MEET ME OFF OF SEEING A PIC OF ME THAT WAS SENT TO HIM BY HIS MANS.I NEVER ASKED HIS MANS TO SEND DRAKE A PIC OF ME EITHER LETS JUST MAKE THAT CLEAR TOO !!! WHEN I MET HIS MANS I HAD NO CLUE HE EVEN KNEW DRAKE !!! UNTIL THE NEXT DAY WHEN HIS MANS HIT ME UP ON INSTAGRAM AND TOLD ME THEY WERE FRIENDS !!! EVEN THOU I WAS NERVOUS TO EVEN MEET DRAKE HE MANAGED TO PERSUAD ME INTO LEAVING MY COUNTRY WITH HIS MANS TO MEET HIM.I WAS LIVING MY LIFE DRAMA FREE BEFORE ALL OF THIS AND HERE HE COMES OUT OF F*CKING NOWERE !!! CORRUPTING MY F*CKING LIFE !!!

Fair, it appears that Drake sent for her….but coming for him out of the country and having unprotected sex with him was a choice, sis. But we digress. Layla gave one more set of final thoughts on the issue in another post, accompanied by screenshots — specifically for the nonbelieving haters.

For the hating ass dick riding bitches that gotta alot to say !!!! IM UNBOTHERED THO !!!! Keep being fans to a nigga that dont even know you and that will ((((NEVER))) GIVE YOU THE TIME OF DAY !!!! A post shared by Layla💖 (@iamlaylalace) on Apr 17, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

Interesting viewpoint, seeing as how Drake supposedly didn’t know her and gave her FAR MORE than just the time of day, let her tell it.

We can see Drake’s life getting a lot more bumpy with this one if everything shakes out to be true. Hit the flip to gauge if Miss Layla was worth Drizzy risking it all with a rawie…

