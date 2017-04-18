What Friend Zone? Tiny Harris Is Hits The Town For A “Lil Date” In A Hot Red Number

Tiny Harris Goes On A Date

After a week of getting taunted by the “side chick” in her dwindling marriage and being publicly humiliated by her soon-to-be-ex-husband, TI…it looks like Tiny may have finally faced facts and picked up the pieces and moved on to a new boo.

While advertising her Fashion Nova apparel for the ‘gram, Tiny mentioned that she was feeling extra-cute while out on the town for a date…but she made no mention of who her mystery suitor was:

Well, good for Tiny! That is…unless she’s on a “lil date” with TI and all this is a moot point. Either way, whether she works it out with her man or moves on to a new one, she’s well within her right.

Who do YOU think Tiny was kicking it with tonight?

Instagram/ATL Pics