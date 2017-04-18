Thug Found Guilty In 2015 Pistol-Whipping Jordan Robbery Sentenced… [Video]

We reported on this “F*ck A Thug” story back in 2015. Roderick Rogers was sentenced earlier this month to 14-yrs of hard-time for his part in the jacking of a man for his Jordans and freshly cashed check. The crime was in caught on a cell-phone camera in broad daylight and later lead to Rogers being arrested. The man with the pistol has not been identified or captured. It’s safe to say that Rogers stuck to the thug-code…

Cleveland.com