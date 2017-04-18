Break-Up Baby: Did Lala Leave Carmelo Because He Inseminated A Scammy Stripper?

Alleged Stripper Pregnancy Causes Carmelo Anthony-Lala Split

Yesterday, to the chagrin of many, we reported on the dissolution of matrimony-dom between Lala and Carmelo Anthony.

Lala has moved out of the home that she shared with Carmelo and is currently living in her own place.

Today, TMZ is reporting that in addition to their marital troubles, a stripper who works at an NYC shaky-butt club claims that she is 6 and a half months pregnant with Carmelo’s side-seed.

She firmly believe the child is Melo’s and expects him to pay for all medical costs and baby-related expenses.

It is said that things haven’t been peace-and-peachy around the Anthony household for quite some time, but news of this alleged pregnancy was the straw that broke the Lala’s back.

So far no one has filed legal divorce papers, but it doesn’t appear that the relationship can be salvaged.

Image via WENN