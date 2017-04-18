Congratulations! BGC Star Natalie Nunn Gives Birth

- By Bossip Staff
In celebrity seed news…

Natalie Nunn Gives Birth

Natalie Nunn of “Bad Girls Club” fame is the proud mom to a baby girl. The reality star behind that notorious “I Run L.A.” catch phrase welcomed a daughter Monday with her husband Jacob Payne.

Natalie documented the birth on social media starting with the first contraction…

and ending with an announcement that baby Payne had arrived.

Natalie previously revealed that she suffered a miscarriage after posing for a pregnancy photo shoot two months into her pregnancy.

Now she and Jacob are excited to have a second shot at parenthood and previously had a princess-themed shower for their baby girl.

💕THE PAYNE BABY SHOWER 💕💕 thank you @mamiscakeart

According to Natalie baby Payne is doing well, but she hasn’t slept in three days.

Oh the joys of parenthood. It’s nice to see that Natalie’s all the way settled down from her brawling Bad Girls Club days, right?

Congrats to the happy couple!

