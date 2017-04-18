Congratulations! BGC Star Natalie Nunn Gives Birth
Natalie Nunn of “Bad Girls Club” fame is the proud mom to a baby girl. The reality star behind that notorious “I Run L.A.” catch phrase welcomed a daughter Monday with her husband Jacob Payne.
Natalie documented the birth on social media starting with the first contraction…
Thank you for this contraction, Lord!!! I welcome it and know that I am one step closer to meeting my baby! I give this contraction permission to accomplish its task and I trust in my God-given instinct to birth normally and naturally, and I thank you for guiding and directing me during this process. My husband and I can't wait to meet her! Dialated to 8 centimeters 🙏🏾🙌🏾 #pregnancy #natalienunn #happyeaster #easterbaby #blessed #paynefamily
and ending with an announcement that baby Payne had arrived.
Natalie previously revealed that she suffered a miscarriage after posing for a pregnancy photo shoot two months into her pregnancy.
Now she and Jacob are excited to have a second shot at parenthood and previously had a princess-themed shower for their baby girl.
According to Natalie baby Payne is doing well, but she hasn’t slept in three days.
Oh the joys of parenthood. It’s nice to see that Natalie’s all the way settled down from her brawling Bad Girls Club days, right?
God knows who belongs in your life and who doesn't. Trust and let go. Whoever is meant to be there, will still be there. THE LOVE OF MY LIFE GOD HAS BLESSED ME WITH THE BEST HUSBAND! AMEN AMEN AMEN #HAPPYSUNDAY #PAYNEFAMILY #NATALIENUNN #8monthspregnant #pregnant #pregnancy #blessed #happiness #joy #luckywoman #husband #wife
Congrats to the happy couple!
