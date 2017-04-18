Congratulations! BGC Star Natalie Nunn Gives Birth

In celebrity seed news…

Natalie Nunn Gives Birth

Natalie Nunn of “Bad Girls Club” fame is the proud mom to a baby girl. The reality star behind that notorious “I Run L.A.” catch phrase welcomed a daughter Monday with her husband Jacob Payne.

Natalie documented the birth on social media starting with the first contraction…

and ending with an announcement that baby Payne had arrived.

Baby Payne is here 💗 I NEVER THOUGHT I COULD LOVE ANYONE SO MUCH! 🙌🏾 GOD IS GOOD! blessed ! — natalie nunn (@missnatalienunn) April 17, 2017

Natalie previously revealed that she suffered a miscarriage after posing for a pregnancy photo shoot two months into her pregnancy.

Now she and Jacob are excited to have a second shot at parenthood and previously had a princess-themed shower for their baby girl.

💕THE PAYNE BABY SHOWER 💕💕 thank you @mamiscakeart A post shared by Natalie Nunn (@realmissnatalienunn) on Feb 25, 2017 at 11:12am PST

According to Natalie baby Payne is doing well, but she hasn’t slept in three days.

Haven't slept in 3 days👼🏽 baby is doing great she's so precious and sweet! — natalie nunn (@missnatalienunn) April 18, 2017

Oh the joys of parenthood. It’s nice to see that Natalie’s all the way settled down from her brawling Bad Girls Club days, right?

Congrats to the happy couple!

Instagram, Getty Images