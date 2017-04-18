Gangsta 2 Tha Grave: A Bronx Gang Member Dies After Getting Shot In The Azz

Bronx Gangbanger Dies From A Gunshot To The Backside

Life in the streets only ends two ways, dead or in jail.

Sadly, a 27-year-old gang member in the Bronx suffered the former. According to NYDailyNews, Quaysean Haywood is dead after being shot in the buttocks

After being rushed to the hospital he underwent surgery, but the bullet traveled into his abdominal cavity. Quaysean suffered massive internal bleeding and died at St. Barnabas early in the morning.

Nothing about that sounds gangsta. Getting shot in the azz. Dying over gang life. Nothing.

R.I.P.

