Exclusive: Jagged Edge’s Kyle Norman Headed To Trial Over Family Beat Down

Kyle Norman Accused Of Terrorizing Family In Front Of Nine-Year-Old Daughter

Kyle Norman will head to trial this month to battle charges that he tried to stab his son and terrorized his family in an alcohol-fueled rage.

Norman, 41, will head to trial next week on charges of battery and family violence, cruelty to children, obstruction of officers and disorderly conduct in connection with an incident last year where the singer allegedly went berserk on his family.

Cops arrested Norman Sept. 5 after Norman’s wife Merrika called 911 around 5 a.m., telling police that Norman was punching his son, Keelan. The son’s uncle tried to put Norman in a headlock to stop the fight, and the son ran out of the room, but Norman followed him downstairs to continue the beat down, even pulling a knife at one point, according to the police report. An enraged Norman punched holes in the wall, broke a coffee table, kitchen fan and shattered a mirror in the home during the alleged assault, the report states.