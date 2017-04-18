Company Man: Here’s Why Steph Curry Is Still Gettin’ Money With Under Armour’s Trump-Supporting CEO

#NYC today was fun.Thank you to all the fans for making the exclusive @footlocker release of the LTD Gold #CURRY3Zer0 golden! A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

Steph Curry Explains Why He’s Still With Under Amour After CEO’s Trump Support

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank believes that Donald Trump is an asset to America because of his pro-business policies. Steph Curry, Under Armour’s MVP, believes that the burnt sienna POTUS is an asset as well, just minus the “-et”.

Happy Year of the Rooster! A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:26pm PST

Those public and opposing views lead many to question whether or not Steph Curry would remain the face of a brand who many African-Americans find inflammatory at best, violently racist at worst.

Laced up in the "Energy" Curry 2 low for the @Footlocker 3pt Shootout tonight. #UA A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Feb 13, 2016 at 4:39pm PST

In a recent interview with GQ, Curry explained how he and Plank patched things up and why he decided to stay with the company:

Curry spent an entire day on the phone with various Under Armour personnel, “pursuing clarification about what was going on” and “making sure everybody knew where everybody else stood on the issue.” By which he meant, as he tells me now, “If I had come to the conclusion that the leadership of the company was not in line with my core values, and vice versa, I would have jumped off that platform.” That is to say, Curry would have walked away from his most prominent and lucrative corporate endorsement—reportedly worth $32 million through 2024. Under Armour quickly issued its “clarification,” distancing itself from Trump’s more noxious race prescriptions while stipulating that by “asset,” Plank had only meant to say that the new president would presumably be more business-friendly and tax-averse than his predecessor. Curry considered the explanation satisfactory. His mother, though, had a bone to pick with her son: “I told you never to swear!” Curry responded that he hadn’t said the word, only implied it. Mother and son agreed to disagree. “Even then, I was worried that I had messed up—that having a playful attitude had detracted from the serious point I felt I needed to make,” Curry says. “I’m not gonna pretend that I have some long history as an activist. But I’m definitely in the camp that when it comes to athletes, whoever has a microphone in front of their face, they ought to use it.

Steph’s deal with UA is in effect until 2024, it pays him $32 million. Of course, Steph’s sword of wokeness is easy to yield after the fact, but, to his credit, not a lot of guys would have taken such a public stance against the politics of a $32 million check.

What would you have done if you were Steph?

Image via Getty/Instagram