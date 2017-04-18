Hell Is Hot: Facebook Live Murderer Steve Stephens Commits Suicide In His Car After Police Chase

Steve Stephens Shoots Himself Dead After Pennsylvania Police Chase

First and foremost, good riddance.

According to CNN, Facebook live murderer Steve Stephens has been found dead inside his white Ford Focus in Erie, Pennsylvania.

“After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself,” Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police are still investigating Stephens’ claim that he murdered 13 other people in addition to 74-year-old Robert Godwin, who many witnessed die on the disturbing Facebook live stream.

Though some of you may cringe at this, Mr. Godwin’s children have already forgiven Stephens for taking their father from them:

“Each one of us forgives the killer, the murderer,” Godwin’s daughter Tonya Godwin Baines said. “We want to wrap our arms around him.”

Notice the brother didn’t say a word. Looks like the sisters are speaking for themselves.

R.I.P. Robert Godwin.

Burn in Hell, Steve Stephens. If he wanted to die so back he could have just killed himself from the jump and Mr. Godwin would still be alive.

