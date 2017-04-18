Poor Tyga: Kylie Jenner’s Ex Was Allegedly Booted From Coachella VIP Before “Awkwardly” Running Into Her

Kylie Jenner Avoids Tyga As Much As She Could During Coachella 2017

Things are already starting to crumble under Tyga, after he’s reportedly split from Kylie “look at my hipz” Jenner. It seems like the the general perks that come from being coupled-up with a Kardashian-Jenner are being pulled from the rapper already. Usually the two would’ve been bae-d up at a huge event like Coachella but this year, Kylie flew the coup with her girlfriends, rocking outrageous highlighter hair. Flicking it up, whenever possible. But, where was Tyga?

Apparently he was around, but not able to get into VIP. Fans had spotted Tyga in the festival but, according to The Sun, he was denied access to VIP areas, where the likes of Kylie Jenner parlayed. Tyga thought that his name alone would get him in, according to their source.

The 27-year-old rapper suffered the ultimate humiliation when trying to access the glitzy back stage area reserved for the biggest names attending the desert festival.

But he was resolutely told he was not allowed access by strict venue security.

“Tyga was told ‘You’re name’s not on the list!’” an onlooker revealed – with the star spotted looking exceptionally peeved at the gates.

Kylie and Tyga however, did cross paths at least once at he mega-festival. Near the stage, after headliner Kendrick Lamar performed, the two exchanged a ‘hello’ and ‘awkward’ hug accorrding to PEOPLE. Kylie Jenner “looked really sad”, according to their source.

They’ve been through their splits before, but it might really be a weap this time. Are Kylie and Tyga over for good?