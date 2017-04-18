Will You Be Watching? Peep The Trailer For “LA 92”

National Geographic To Air Feature Documentary On LA Riots April 30

A new documentary is set to bring viewers back to the 1990s during the tumultuous period following the Rodney King verdict in Los Angeles.

“LA 92” will explore the fallout from the King verdict – where four white police officers were acquitted for brutally beating King – as well as other instances of a lack of justice for African-Americans, that boiled over into several days of protests, looting, rioting and violence that plagued the city.

April 29 marks 25 years since the LA Riots.

Peep the description:

Twenty-five years after the verdict in the Rodney King trial sparked several days of protests, violence and looting in Los Angeles, LA 92, a new feature documentary from National Geographic Documentary Films, immerses viewers in that tumultuous period through stunning and rarely seen archival footage. Produced by two-time Oscar winner Simon Chinn (“Man on Wire”) and Emmy winner Jonathan Chinn (“American High”) and directed by Oscar winners Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin (“Undefeated”), the film looks at the events of 1992 from a multitude of vantage points, bringing a fresh perspective to a pivotal moment that reverberates to this day.

National Geographic Channel