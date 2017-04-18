So Sad: Tammy Rivera Mourns The Loss Of Her Grandma

Prayers up…

Tammy Rivera Loses Her Grandmother

Tammy Rivera is mourning the loss of a family member. The LHHATL star/wife to Waka Flocka took to social media today to announce the passing of her grandma “Mamalina.”

Just got news that my grama has left this world…. I love you mamalina ❤️ A post shared by 💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

Tammy is now being showered with condolences from fans.

Earlier this week she also shared sweet videos of herself, her daughter Charlie and god daughter spending the Easter holiday together and dancing to Selena.

How I enjoyed my family yesterday as we cooked Easter dinner… ❤️ swipe left see us act a fool we went from Selena to Baltimore lol A post shared by 💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Before her loss, Tammy gave fans a firsthand look at her role in Benny Boom and Irv Gotti’s upcoming film about “trap queens.” Tammy plays a stripper by the name of Diamond in the flick that’s scheduled to drop this summer on BET.

It also stars actor Lance Gross and actress Mechelle Mitchenor in two leading roles.

Will you be watching???

Best wishes to Tammy Rivera and her family in their time of mourning.

Never put baby in a box A post shared by 💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll) on Apr 12, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Getty Images