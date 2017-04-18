So Sad: Tammy Rivera Mourns The Loss Of Her Grandma
Tammy Rivera Loses Her Grandmother
Tammy Rivera is mourning the loss of a family member. The LHHATL star/wife to Waka Flocka took to social media today to announce the passing of her grandma “Mamalina.”
Tammy is now being showered with condolences from fans.
Earlier this week she also shared sweet videos of herself, her daughter Charlie and god daughter spending the Easter holiday together and dancing to Selena.
Before her loss, Tammy gave fans a firsthand look at her role in Benny Boom and Irv Gotti’s upcoming film about “trap queens.” Tammy plays a stripper by the name of Diamond in the flick that’s scheduled to drop this summer on BET.
It also stars actor Lance Gross and actress Mechelle Mitchenor in two leading roles.
Will you be watching???
Best wishes to Tammy Rivera and her family in their time of mourning.
Getty Images