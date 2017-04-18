Celebrity Cribs: Peep The Plush Pad Where Wiz Khalifa And Bash Kicked Back For Coachella

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 11

Thanks @Airbnb for the gift of this amazing home in the desert for me and my family during the festival.

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

Wiz Khalifa Lives Large In Palm Desert With Bash And The Taylor Gang

Wiz Khalifa and his family indulged in the big festival weekend like true music royalty in the recently restored $10 million Firestone estate courtesy of Airbnb. Located in the most desirable section of Palm Desert, with over 7,000 square feet of living space and 7 spacious bedrooms, the mid-century palace was the ultimate playground to the music superstar and his guests. The crew of friends and family enjoyed the estate’s outdoor amenities including full kitchen barbecue area, custom granite fire feature, sunken tennis court and a large resort style pool deck. The manicured backyard was also the perfect backdrop for the Easter egg hunt Wiz hosted for his son Sebastian and friends on Sunday.

Good morning. Have a great work day.

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

The festival’s biggest surprise performer was able to recharge in between the weekend’s festivities in his master suite fit for a hip-hop king. The bedroom featured a King bed, a large sitting area with 55 inch TV, an enormous ensuite bath with a large soaking bathtub, workout area with aerobic equipment, large separate shower and direct access to the pool deck.

The music star enjoyed the ultimate in luxury and comfort at his Airbnb home in the desert.

#coachella2017

A post shared by slickjackson (@slickjackson) on

Hit the flip for more photos of the crib as well as shots of Wiz and Bash enjoying their digs

AirBNB via Fingerprint Comm/Instagram

Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

@Slickjackson #coachella

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

@slickjackson #coachella

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

@slickjackson #coachella

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

@slickjackson #coachella

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

See you guys at the festival. #coachella

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

Lost in Paradise.

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

    Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

    Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

    Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

    My ride or die.

    A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

    Want some candy?

    A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

    Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

    Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

    Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

    Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

    Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

    Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

    Firestone Estate Air BnB courtesy Fingerprint communications

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: Ballers, Celebrity Cribs, Celebrity Seeds

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus