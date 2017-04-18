Celebrity Cribs: Peep The Plush Pad Where Wiz Khalifa And Bash Kicked Back For Coachella

Thanks @Airbnb for the gift of this amazing home in the desert for me and my family during the festival. A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Wiz Khalifa Lives Large In Palm Desert With Bash And The Taylor Gang

Wiz Khalifa and his family indulged in the big festival weekend like true music royalty in the recently restored $10 million Firestone estate courtesy of Airbnb. Located in the most desirable section of Palm Desert, with over 7,000 square feet of living space and 7 spacious bedrooms, the mid-century palace was the ultimate playground to the music superstar and his guests. The crew of friends and family enjoyed the estate’s outdoor amenities including full kitchen barbecue area, custom granite fire feature, sunken tennis court and a large resort style pool deck. The manicured backyard was also the perfect backdrop for the Easter egg hunt Wiz hosted for his son Sebastian and friends on Sunday.

Good morning. Have a great work day. A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Apr 18, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

The festival’s biggest surprise performer was able to recharge in between the weekend’s festivities in his master suite fit for a hip-hop king. The bedroom featured a King bed, a large sitting area with 55 inch TV, an enormous ensuite bath with a large soaking bathtub, workout area with aerobic equipment, large separate shower and direct access to the pool deck.

The music star enjoyed the ultimate in luxury and comfort at his Airbnb home in the desert.

#coachella2017 A post shared by slickjackson (@slickjackson) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

