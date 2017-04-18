Scene On The Scene: RHOP’s Charisse & Robyn Hit The Streets Of NYC

Real Housewives Of Potomac Pair Visit NYC

First stop, Potomac, next stop NYC!

That’s what must have been on the minds of “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Charisse Jackson and Robyn Dixon, who hit the Big Apple earlier this week.

Robyn, who is estranged from college coach husband Juan Dixon, was dressed for the day out in a figure hugging gray dress with silver sandals. Her co-star Charisse, who is in the process of divorcing her husband, Eddie, upped the glam factor with a blue mini dress with cutouts at the sides.

The friends – in town to promote the second season of their Bravo TV series – spent time posing with fans at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan before continuing on their travels.