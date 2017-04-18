Rumor Control: Carmelo’s Camp Refutes Knocked Up Stripper Story, “He’s Not Perfect, But It’s Not True”

Sources Close To Carmelo Anthony Deny That He Impregnated A Stripper

Operation damage is in full effect. Carmelo Anthony is staying mum about his crumbling marriage, but according to PageSix, someone in his camp is not.

Yes, he and Lala are going through the motions right now, like Tiny and T.I., but folks close to the Knicks baller says not ALL the rumors are true.

A source close to Melo added, “The stripper pregnancy rumor is not true. Yes he’s not been perfect, but the baby with a stripper isn’t true.” Other sources say La La and Carmelo currently have no plans to file for divorce. One told Page Six, “They’ve been living separately for several months. They’ve broken up in the past, they split three years ago, gave it some time and then got back together. They’re hoping the same works again.”

None of that is to say that Melo NEVER cheated on Lala:

One source said, “Melo’s tagline was, ‘She’s married, I’m not.’ That’s how he would justify it. His attitude is that all professional athletes do it, and many of them do. La La has put up with a lot. She knew it was going on, but I guess this time she’s had enough.”

If this is all true, Carmelo is a dirty, dirty dirty dog, regardless of if he knocked up a shaky butt or not.

Image via WENN