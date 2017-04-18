Kendrick Lamar’s Must-See Music Video For “DNA” Stars Don Cheadle, Damn It’s Good [Video]

Kendrick Lamar Releases Music Video For “DNA” Starring Don Cheadle

Kendrick Lamar continues he’s streak of high quality music videos to accompany his hit records.

Today, we get the latest visual offering from his new album DAMN., another MikeWillMadeIt banger entitled “DNA”.

The clip stars Don Cheadle in way you’ve never seen him before. Press play. Now. Right now, dammit.

Now watch it again.

Image via TDE/YouTube