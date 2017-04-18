LHHATL Fans Think THIS Finally Proves That Kirk Frost Fathered Jasmine’s Baby

Here we go again…

Video Of Kirk Frost Allegedly Holding Jasmine Washington’s Baby Surfaces

As fans anxiously await to see if #LHHATL’s Kirk Frost really fathered a baby with Jasmine Washington, new video “proof” has surfaced. As previously reported a woman alleging to be Rasheeda Frost’s niece sent in a video allegedly showing Jasmine talking to Kirk on the phone about money.

“Are you giving me the $3,000,” asks Jasmine in the video as a baby coos in the background.

Kirk then talks about paying car insurance but assures her that he’ll pay her soon.

“I don’t even have it, that’s why I’m out making moves to gather and give it to you,” said Kirk. “I’m just trying to make sure you get your s*** straight, get your s*** done.”

Now a NEW video is out and in it, Kirk’s seen holding the baby that’s allegedly his.

Fameolous got a hold of the clip and it does look like damning evidence. Remember when Jasmine told Karlie Redd that she had a video of Kirk holding the baby?

Update: Check newer post to see more proof its Kirk. ————————————————————————-Kirk Frost at Jasmine house holding his alleged child💀💀💀💀💀💀 A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

And yes, that really is Kirk in the video.

E News calls us the eagle eye blog & I guess you see why. For those questioning if this is @frost117 in the video, you have your answer 💅🏾See previous post 💁🏽 A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

WELP!

Jasmine’s also sending some shade Kirk’s way.

