Chance The Rapper Raises $100K For His Charity During His Birthday Party



Someone we actually like….

Chance The Rapper Celebrates 24th Birthday

Chance The Rapper did some good in the hood while blowing out 24 candles on his birthday cake. The Chicago emcee celebrated his b-day at the city’s Studio Paris Nightclub and raised $100,000 for his SocialWorks charity.

Dubbed “Chance The Birthday”, the event benefited the organization that aims to empower arts, education, and civic engagement while fostering leadership, accessibility, and positivity among Chicago’s youth.

Chance was also given a Harold’s Chicken themed cake complete with mild sauce and a Mystic juice drink.

Thank God for the people in my life. I've had unimaginable & undeserving blessings in my 24 years here. I love you chicago, let's see what we can do for this world. A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Prior to his birthday, Chance personally raised $1 million for Chicago public schools after becoming frustrated with a “disappointing” meeting with Chicago’s governor.

“Gov. Rauner can use his executive power to give Chicago’s children the resources they need to fulfill their God-given right to learn. Our talks were unsuccessful.”

We see you making a positive difference Chance.

Happy birthday!

