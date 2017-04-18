Chance The Rapper Raises $100K For His Charity During His Birthday Party
Chance The Rapper did some good in the hood while blowing out 24 candles on his birthday cake. The Chicago emcee celebrated his b-day at the city’s Studio Paris Nightclub and raised $100,000 for his SocialWorks charity.
Dubbed “Chance The Birthday”, the event benefited the organization that aims to empower arts, education, and civic engagement while fostering leadership, accessibility, and positivity among Chicago’s youth.
Chance was also given a Harold’s Chicken themed cake complete with mild sauce and a Mystic juice drink.
Prior to his birthday, Chance personally raised $1 million for Chicago public schools after becoming frustrated with a “disappointing” meeting with Chicago’s governor.
“Gov. Rauner can use his executive power to give Chicago’s children the resources they need to fulfill their God-given right to learn. Our talks were unsuccessful.”
We see you making a positive difference Chance.
Happy birthday!
Instagram, Getty