Straight Savage: United Nations Worker Popped For Robbing Banks During His Lunch Break

UN Worker Arrested For Robbing Banks During Lunch Break

One United Nations worker was arrested according to the New York Post, for sticking up four New York City Banks– all during his lunch break. The Nigerian American man, Abdullahi Shuaibu, 53, was picked up by cops Monday and hit with two counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery for the crimes committed during his two-month spree. All four banks are said to have been in walking distance from his office at the Foreign Press Center, inside the US Mission to the United Nations, which is across the street from the UN building.

The man is described as a journalist who works for Nigeria news station. He was outed by another United Nations employee, who recognized him from a surveillance video posted by the NY police department. “It wasn’t hard [to recognize him],” the guard told The Post. “He comes in and out of here every day.”

Wow! We guess he kept his job so he wouldn’t look suspicious? Too bad it back-fired.