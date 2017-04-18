It’s A Wrap: Recently Reconciled Scottie And Larsa Pippen File For Divorce…Again

Scottie And Larsa Pippen File For Divorce

After months of back and forth — and a little intervention from some Gucci flip-flops — Scottie and Larsa Pippen have come to a mutual agreement on what to do about their nearly 20-year marriage.

They’re done with it.

Despite the nasty fights and cheating that eventually led them to this point, and after all the huge diamond rings and family vacays that they tried to patch it all up with, these two have decided that they’re better off as friends in the long run.

Well, at least they’re both on the same page about things now. And now, if Future is truly about that Larsa life, the path is officially cleared for him now.

We guess he won’t have too much of an issue playing stepdaddy to the couple’s four kids…

Splash/WENN