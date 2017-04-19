Fox News Considers Firing Bill O’Reilly’s After Black Accuser Comes Foward Claiming He Called His “Hot Chocolate”

Bill O’Reilly Accused Of Harassing Black Staffer

Even though Bill O’Reilly seems to have some inherent problem with Black folks, he sure didn’t mind letting his sexual desire for one of the Black employees who worked near his desk for a number of years.

Attorney Lisa Bloom tells The Hollywood Reporter that her client, and African American Fox News clerical worker who would like to remain unnamed, has revealed that O’Reilly would routinely leer at her, make sexual grunting noises, and call her “hot chocolate” when he walked past her desk.

The woman didn’t work directly for O’Reilly, but her desk was near his office, and he passed by her work area with his harassing statements and actions on a regular basis. Bloom says at least three people were able to confirm that the woman was often stressed out and uneasy at the the end of the day.

“He would never talk to her, not even hello, except to grunt at her like a wild boar. He would leer at her. He would always do this when no one else was around and she was scared. She’s not asking for any money. She just wants them to know her story.”

Yikes. Well, Fox News is considering not even bringing O’Reilly back after this PR nightmare. But he’ll be fine. There’s an opening over at The Blaze after all…