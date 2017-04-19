Thirsty Girl Breaks Into Drake’s Bedroom, Steals Soda, Water, And Rocks His Hoodie

Woman Arrested For Breaking Into Drake’s Bedroom

Drake is having QUITE a week. First, he got racially profiled at Coachella…then he (maybe) knocked up a stripper…and now there’s a weirdo kicking it in his cribo when he’s not around.

Law enforcement tells TMZ that one of Drake’s friends walked into the OVO Estate around 10:30 at night one day last week and found a 24-year-old woman in Drake’s bedroom wearing his hoodie.

The person called the cops, but the woman told police she had been invited in and had permission to be there. She admitted that while there she had guzzled down a Fiji Water, a Sprite, and a Pepsi.

Too bad she didn’t have one to offer to the police because she was booked and charged with trespassing and possibly theft, even though it totaled about $10 worth of bottled drinks. There were no signs of forced entry.

Since she clearly didn’t break in, we’re guessing another member of Drake’s entourage brought her in and she went exploring on her own.

Drake needs to head home and have a nap and some aspirin for a few days…

Instagram/Splash/ATL Pics