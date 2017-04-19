Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide Days After Double Murder Trial

Wow.

Aaron Hernandez Reportedly Kills Himself In Massachusetts Prison

Prison officials in Massachusetts say that former NFL star Aaron Hernandez hung himself in his cell and died this morning. CNN reports an official with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections says Hernandez was found hanged in his cell just after 3 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities attempted to revive him but, he was eventually pronounced dead around 4:07 a.m.

Hernandez reportedly used a bed sheet, attached to a cell window to hang himself. He stayed in a singular cell, amongst the general population at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts. Hernandez’ death comes while serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder. He was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.

Damn, Rest In Peace.

Splash News