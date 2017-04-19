New To Netflix: 12 Wonderful Black Films & TV Shows To Check Out Before May 2017

- By Bossip Staff
April 2017’s Black Films And TV Titles On Netflix

Spring has sprung and Netflix has released some amazing black film and show titles this season. Don’t fret, you still have time to catch up before Summer is here. We have the list here, of black shows for you to put in queue this month. Here are the newest and coolest black films and TV shows on Netflix as of April 2017.

Chewing Gum (Season 2)

The Get Down (Season 2)

Dear White People (Season 1)

Sandy Wexler

Rodney King

This documentary hits Netflix 4/28/2017

Richard Pryor: Live and Smokin’

    Kevin Hart: What Now

    Disney’s Queen Of Katwe

    Cool Runnings

    A Murder In The Park

    Boy Bye

