New To Netflix: 12 Wonderful Black Films & TV Shows To Check Out Before May 2017
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12
❯
❮
April 2017’s Black Films And TV Titles On Netflix
Spring has sprung and Netflix has released some amazing black film and show titles this season. Don’t fret, you still have time to catch up before Summer is here. We have the list here, of black shows for you to put in queue this month. Here are the newest and coolest black films and TV shows on Netflix as of April 2017.
Hit the flip.
Chewing Gum (Season 2)
The Get Down (Season 2)
Dear White People (Season 1)
Sandy Wexler
Rodney King
This documentary hits Netflix 4/28/2017
Richard Pryor: Live and Smokin’
Continue Slideshow
Kevin Hart: What Now
Disney’s Queen Of Katwe
Cool Runnings
A Murder In The Park
Boy Bye